Kalvin Phillips sends message to £20k-a-week Leeds United man after latest club achievement











Kalvin Phillips has congratulated Leeds United defender Luke Ayling for reaching his latest milestone at the club.

The 31-year-old posted on Instagram after making his 250th appearance for the club at the weekend.

Luke Ayling marked his appearance with what could be a vital goal for Leeds.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sam Allardyce was in charge of his first home match at Elland Road.

They faced a high-flying Newcastle United in their pursuit to stay in the Premier League.

Ayling got Leeds off to the perfect start, smashing the ball past Nick Pope to give them the lead.

Patrick Bamford should have doubled their advantage from the penalty spot but had his effort saved.

Rasmus Kristensen earned Leeds a point in the second half after a brace from Callum Wilson.

Kalvin Phillips has admitted in the past he still keeps an eye on Leeds and loved Ayling’s latest achievement.

He’ll be hoping they can do enough in the next two games to ensure they stay in the top flight.

It’s not going to be easy, and Leeds might be closely watching tomorrow’s Europa Conference League semi-final and hoping for a Hammers win.

Phillips congratulates Ayling on Leeds achievement

Posting on Instagram, Ayling said: “250 games for this great club. The next 2 will be the most important of them all!!

“Fans INSIDE Elland Road thank you!!”

Kalvin Phillips was among the players to reply and simply said: “What a man”

Kalvin Phillips congratulates Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. Cr. (luke_ayling2) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Another fan favourite Pablo Hernandez also loved Ayling’s message.

The £20,000-a-week defender has a huge role to play in the next two matches.

Although a draw and a defeat could theoretically keep Leeds up, a win at the weekend against West Ham would be huge.

Tottenham may still have something to play for on the final day, and Allardyce won’t want to face Harry Kane in his current form needing a result.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Phillips will be watching from afar to see if Luke Ayling his beloved Leeds can survive.

After waiting so long to return to the top flight, Leeds won’t want to be relegated again after just three seasons.

