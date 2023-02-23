Kaleel Green pictured in Arsenal training pre-Leicester











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been putting his players through their paces in training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

The Gunners got back to winning ways last week with a dramatic 4-2 triumph away at Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s win, combined with Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest, saw the Gunners end matchday 24 two points clear at the top of the table.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now, Arteta’s charges will hope to go five points clear come 5pm on Saturday, for a few hours at least.

Up next for Arsenal is a side whose last home game against a north London club ended in a 4-1 hammering for the visitors.

Leicester thrashed Tottenham on Saturday 11 February, but then lost 3-0 at Manchester United last Sunday.

Arsenal will have to work hard to overcome a team that can be very dangerous on their day.

On Thursday, the Gunners shared pictures from their latest training session at London Colney.

Arteta called up several promising academy players, including Kaleel Green.

The 18-year-old forward was pictured giving chase to fellow Hale End talent Matt Smith.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Green joined the Arsenal academy in 2021, signing scholarship terms after parting company with Southampton.

The teenager has made 13 appearances for the Gunners Under-18s to date, registering two goals.

Green also made the bench for the Under-21s in the 1-1 draw against Derby County in January 2022.

Arsenal youth team expert Jeorge Bird has described Green as a ‘versatile’ and ‘skilful’ attacking talent.

Several other youngsters featured in the training session.

Wingers Charles Sagoe Jr and George Lewis took part along with midfielder Matt Smith and goalkeeper James Hillson.

First-team training opportunities

Arteta has never shied away from giving first-team training opportunities to academy talents.

Under-21s feature regularly, and you also get some Under-18s making the step up and learning from the seniors.

Green looks like an exciting prospect and it’s good to see him feature in first-team sessions.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s very much at the start of his career and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares in the coming years.

The likelihood is he’ll move up to the Under-21s and, if he continues to do well, perhaps get his chance on loan and make his debut.