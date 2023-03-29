Kai Havertz shares what Jorginho told him before leaving Chelsea for Arsenal











Chelsea star Kai Havertz has revealed how he found out about Jorginho leaving the Blues to go join Arsenal.

The Gunners were on the hunt for a new midfielder in the January transfer window. They tried extremely hard to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but that move did not materialise.

Mikel Arteta and Edu then turned their attention to Jorginho, and the Italian joined the Gunners for £12 million on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports)

Jorginho had been one of Chelsea’s most important players during his time there.

He played a key part in helping them win the Europa League and the Champions League, but Todd Boehly’s decision to bring in Enzo Fernandez meant there was no place for him.

An opportunity to join Arsenal suddenly arrived for Jorginho and he pounced. It all happened so quickly that his good mate Havertz only found out about it via a phone call.

The German told The Guardian: “I played with Jorginho for two and a half years, he changed next to me, I loved being with him.

“And then, he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?’

“This is how quick things change. It’s a human thing. You just have to accept it, it’s football.”

TBR View:

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Arsenal signed Jorginho in January. Gunners fans were dreaming of an exciting young player like Caicedo from Brighton, but to see a 31-year-old veteran join instead was viewed as a bad move.

However, Jorginho has won them over.

The Italian has been brilliant in almost every game he has played. He is a quality backup for Thomas Partey, and his experience in the middle of the park has already helped Arsenal get out of a few tricky situations.

Partey is a big doubt for the game against Leeds United on Saturday after picking up a knock while on international duty. That could open the door for Jorginho again, and he’s more than capable of doing a job in midfield.

