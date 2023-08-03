Kai Havertz sends message on Instagram after meeting Arsene Wenger last night

Kai Havertz shared a message on Instagram after meeting Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger last night.

Havertz posted on social media after playing his first game at the Emirates in Arsenal colours.

Mikel Arteta selected a rotated side against Monaco yesterday for their Emirates Cup encounter.

He handed Eddie Nketiah the captain’s armband after the news broke that Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the season with a knee injury.

Players such as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe who may not start Sunday’s Community Shield match against Manchester City were in the side.

Arteta would have been very pleased with the combination of Thomas Partey and Declan Rice in midfield.

The England international was played in a more advanced role that’s currently earmarked for Kai Havertz.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The German international was brought on after an hour for Rice and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Arsene Wenger would have been delighted to see Arsenal win the game and Havertz convert his spot kick.

However, the main point of the day for the managerial legend was the unveiling of his statue outside the ground.

Havertz meets Wenger after Arsenal win

The 24-year-old was absolutely delighted to play his first game for the club at home yesterday.

He posted on Twitter, saying: “Thank you for such a nice welcome at my new home.

“Looking forward to getting this season started now.”

Havertz wasn’t the only person welcomed by the Arsenal fans yesterday, with Wenger also being the guest of honour at the match.

The pair met in the changing room after the match and Havertz said on Instagram: “What an honour to meet such a legend of the game.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It will be fascinating to see if Havertz is given the nod on Sunday against Manchester City.

He’s impressed in flashes during pre-season but will need time to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s system.

Havertz is likely to start the season as a midfielder in Arteta’s system but is versatile enough to play further forward.

Considering Gabriel Jesus’s injury, he could even be used as a centre-forward once again, although he never thrived in that role at Chelsea.