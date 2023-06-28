Kai Havertz pens Chelsea farewell as he seals Arsenal move

Arsenal have finally got the signing of Kai Havertz over the line.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer transfer market.

Arsenal had been linked Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in recent weeks.

Of those, Havertz was said to be the furthest one along, and now Arsenal have announced his arrival.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

At 8pm BST, Arsenal confirmed on their channels that “Kai Havertz is a Gunner”.

The Gunners announced that he has penned a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Not long before the Gunners announced the move, Havertz bid farewell to Chelsea and their supporters.

The player himself took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his now-former club’s fans.

Our view

We’ve all known for a while that Havertz is heading to Arsenal.

Nonetheless, it’s all just speculation until announcements come from the player and/or the clubs.

Now, it’s official from the player and the clubs. The Germany international will now be playing in red and white.

Arsenal have got themselves a ‘world-class’ player, proven at Premier League level, and yet to reach his prime.

Admittedly, Havertz has had a tough time at Chelsea.

However, you can’t help but wonder if it’s because they didn’t know how to use him.

You get the feeling Mikel Arteta will know exactly how to get the best out of the mercurial attacker.

Better still for Arsenal fans, there have been promising reports that Rice could soon be joining Havertz at N5.

According to Romano, the Gunners and West Ham are just sorting out the structure of the £105million deal.

“Final discussions and then… done deal,” the transfer insider wrote on Twitter.

So far so good for Arsenal, and it’s shaping up to be a superb summer transfer window.