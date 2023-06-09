Juventus want to sign ‘unbelievable’ West Ham player, according to Italian media

West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca is being looked at by Juventus as they make plans for losing players in the summer.

Scamacca watched on from the stands as the Hammers won the Europa Conference League in midweek.

There has been talk he could leave the Hammers after rumours of a fallout with David Moyes.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are one of the clubs keeping an eye on the Italian’s situation.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Juventus looking at Gianluca Scamacca

The Italian side are believed to be looking at potential replacements for Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The Serbian is being linked with a move to England, with Newcastle and Chelsea among the clubs keen.

GDS claims that Scamacca is one to keep an eye on in regards to Juve replacing their £66m signing. They report that the West Ham man could be allowed to leave on loan.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether David Moyes sanctions his exit. The Hammers paid £35m to bring him into the club and while he’s not quite hit the heights expected, the club won’t want to make too much of a loss.

Further, Scamacca has shown signs. Indeed, Declan Rice tipped the striker to go on and be ‘unbelievable‘ for the Hammers once he’d settled.

Worth another look

The future of Scamacca will depend on a number of factors really. Whether or not West Ham go out and spend more money and sign another forward is the big one.

If not, then Scamacca might well get another chance next season. And really, that might not be the worst idea in the world.

The Hammers will have a good feeling going into the summer after winning in Europe. With that, Moyes could use that feeling to get Scamacca firmly on board.

If he can manage that and extract Scamacca’s best form, it might well feel like a new signing anyway.