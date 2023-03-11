Juventus now want Tottenham 25-year-old to replace £67m player











Juventus are eyeing Tottenham forward Richarlison as they potentially look to replace Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Italian outlet CMW report that the Turin outfit have a huge amount of admiration for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

And he is seen as the perfect replacement if £67 million Serbian international Vlahovic decides to move on when the market opens.

Richarlison has been in the headlines since Spurs’ Champions League exit after his comments about his maiden campaign.

Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Juventus eyeing Richarlison to potentially replace Dusan Vlahovic

The Evening Standard carry other quotes from Richarlison where he shares the reasons his time at Spurs has not gone to plan thus far.

He said: “We have around 15 games to play now and the focus is that.

“I’ll try to score as many goals as I can because the club has paid a lot of money for me and I haven’t given enough back on the pitch yet.

“Fair to say my injuries didn’t help and I haven’t had enough minutes. But now I’ll go home, rest, train tomorrow and see if he’ll put me in the first XI next game.”

It seems like Antonio Conte, the man who brought him to Tottenham last summer, could be the main problem in his maiden campaign.

The Conte era is all but over and there is next to no chance the Italian will still be in the dugout by the time next season kicks off.

Harry Kane’s future is also up in the air, which may have an impact on Richarlison, as Spurs have a ready-made replacement at number nine if their talisman goes.