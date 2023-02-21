Juventus may now consider appointing 43-year-old Tottenham could replace Antonio Conte with











Tottenham could face competition from Serie A’s elite clubs if they want Roberto De Zerbi to replace Antonio Conte.

The Telegraph report that the Brighton boss is being considered by Spurs if they need to make a managerial change in the summer.

Conte has still yet to commit his future to the club and has now stepped away for a period of time as he recovers from gallbladder surgery.

De Zerbi, 43, has seamlessly replaced Graham Potter at Brighton, continuing their free-flowing football without a pre-season to get his ideas across.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham face Serie A competition if they want Roberto De Zerbi

The report claims that De Zerbi could replace former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho at Roma, if the Portuguese departs in the summer.

Spurs’ Champions League opponents could also turn to the Brighton boss, and their disappointing season could continue if they are knocked out of Europe.

Juventus may also turn to De Zerbi, along with another of Conte’s former employers, Inter Milan. He is seemingly a man in demand.

“He is much better, but not well enough to stay here with us, because the surgery was an emergency surgery, so he needs to stay (in Italy) and rest. But he’s fine, involved, we speak every day. He’s… Antonio!”



Cristian Stellini speaks about Antonio Conte 💙 pic.twitter.com/IRaT1rnfr0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2023

If De Zerbi did go to an Italian giant, that would limit the pool of clubs Conte could realistically move to if he did leave Spurs.

The Italian did not commit his future to the club before his health issues and perhaps his decision will depend on whether they are in next season’s Champions League.

Perhaps Potter’s time at Chelsea offers a cautionary tale over whether doing the business at Brighton is a suitable proving ground for making the move up to a bigger job, however.