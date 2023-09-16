West Ham United are flying at the moment.

The Hammers are unbeaten in the Premier League so far after four games, and a top six push doesn’t look to be out of the question.

The Hammers’ brilliant start to the season has been spurred on by their summer signings, and, the scary part is that the best may be yet to come.

Indeed, according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, Mohammed Kudus will be a real force for the east London club when he eventually gets up and running, describing the Ghanaian midfielder as a serious player.

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

Kudus will make an impact

Morrison spoke about the former Ajax man in glowing terms.

“They lost Declan Rice, but one thing I would say about West Ham is that West Ham’s recruitment has been outstanding this summer. Just wait until Mohammed Kudus gets up and running, he is a player by the way. Alvarez is a top signing and we always mention Ward-Prowse,” Morrison said.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Exciting

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a West Ham fan.

Many thought the worst when Declan Rice was sold this summer, but, in all honesty, the England international hasn’t been missed one bit since his departure.

The likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have done an incredible job of filling in in the midfield, and, as Morrison says, Kudus will only make the Hammers stronger.

Of course, it will be tough for Kudus to make much of an impact against Man City this weekend, but a goal in this game would be the perfect way to introduce himself to the Premier League.