Pundit Ian Wright was full of plaudits for the way in which manager Ange Postecoglou has started his Tottenham Hotspur career.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Wright said that Postecoglou was under pressure to have a good start.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He continued to say that the Spurs players look like they are really enjoying their new philosophy under Ange.

Wright said: “You know he needed to have a good start you know, it’s a pressurised job and he’s said that he’s got a picture of how he wants to see the team playing and this is just the beginning.

“It’s looking good and it looks like the players are enjoying what they are doing so the momentum is with them at the moment.

“Long may it continue for them.”

And although the Arsenal man said the last sentence in jest, it’s high praise indeed from Wright.

Tottenham deserve all of their applause so far this summer.

The club made several brave decisions over the off-season – most obviously the call to sell Harry Kane.

And if fans hoped the sale may galvanise the remaining squad, they certainly appear to have got their wish.

Wright says Postecoglou is the right man for Tottenham

Of course Spurs may now have Arsenal in mind.

The North London derby is now only a few weeks away and Tottenham will travel to their rivals following a home game against Sheffield United.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And much akin to Wright’s comments on Postecoglou’s Tottenham, the side will travel to the Emirates full of optimism.

Arsenal of course did the double against their rivals last season but that was a completely different Spurs team.

Tottenham in the Postecoglou era will go to the Emirates aiming to attack the game.

And fans will probably tell you that it’s been far too long since that was the case.

There’s a lot of glowing reviews for Postecoglou’s Tottenham right now, and Wright’s reluctant praise should go down particularly well.