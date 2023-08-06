‘Just scary’: Reiss Nelson says £158,000-a-week Arsenal man is simply ‘incredible’

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta and claimed that the Spaniard’s ability to read the game is really ‘scary’.

The North Londoners took a huge chance and appointed Arteta after sacking Unai Emery in the winter of 2019. He had no experience as a manager whatsoever and things could’ve gone horribly wrong.

Arteta, however, has managed to completely change Arsenal‘s fortunes. Nelson has known him for a long time, and he’s beyond impressed with his manager.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is just incredible

Mikel Arteta was new to a lot of players when he was appointed as Arsenal’s manager back in 2019, but Reiss Nelson knew him pretty well.

The winger, who came through the ranks at Hale End, worked with Arteta when the Spaniard was helping the kids in the academy. He was 12 or 13 years old at the time and was already impressed (The Athletic).

Now, having worked with Arteta in a much closer capacity than before, Nelson is blown away by how good the £158,000-a-week (GiveMeSport) Spaniard is – he may even be the best, he says.

In an interview with ESPN UK, Nelson said: “This guy is like a genius bro. His actual understanding of the game is just scary, to how he sees things, you know?

“I’ve played under a lot of different managers and for me, he’s probably up there with the best because he sees every single picture and every situation different. He’s just incredible.

TBR View:

Mikel Arteta really is incredible, and you just have to see Arsenal play to realise that.

What makes him even better is how he has completely changed the culture of the club. Gone are the days of toxic atmospheres inside and out – everyone’s pushing the boat in the same direction now, and that’s why they’ve progressed so well.

Arsenal, sadly, fell just short of the Premier League title last season. Manchester City were relentless and just when the Gunners slipped up, they capitalised.

Arteta will be desperate to right those wrongs this season, and he has a huge opportunity to do that when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield this evening.