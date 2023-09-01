Liverpool are one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on heading into deadline day.

The Reds still need reinforcements in the midfield, and there’s also the small issue of the potential departure of Mohamed Salah.

Indeed, the Egyptian is still being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and if he does go, Liverpool will need a replacement.

There have been whispers that the Reds could go in for Ansu Fati – despite the fact he’s reportedly agreed a move to Brighton. However, according to Lewis Steele, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, that is a non-starter.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fati not Liverpool-bound

The journalist shared what he knows about the £30m attacker.

“In terms of him leaving them high and dry, it would certainly do that. They wouldn’t be able to find a replacement. There was talk in the Spanish media that they could hijack Brighton’s bid for Ansu Fati, but that is just not going to happen. They will be left without a replacement and the attack is the place that they are least light,” Steele said.

Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

More proven option needed

As much as we like Fati as a player, if Liverpool do find themselves hunting for a Salah replacement in the coming hours they will have to get someone more proven through the door.

Indeed, you can’t replace a guaranteed 25-goal a season player with a 20-year-old attacker who has struggled with injuries over the past few years.

Fati would be a great long-term project, but bringing him in as Salah’s replacement would be entirely wrong.