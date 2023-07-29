‘Just incredible’: Jorginho says Manchester City have a player he loves watching

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to go head to head once again this season but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a respect between players.

The Gunners pushed City all the way last term before Pep Guardiola’s side went into overdrive and simply ran away with things come the end.

But going into this season, armed with new signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Arsenal will be confident they can push again.

However, to stop City, it means stopping or at least putting the brakes on a certain Erling Haaland.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And speaking to The Times, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has admitted that the Norwegian is just an incredible player who he actually loves watching.

“Ah, he is a big lad! What a mentality as well,” Jorginho said.

“Strong, fast — he’s an animal. And then you see him off the pitch and he’s completely different. Such a nice guy. He’s just incredible. If you love football, it is just so nice to watch, isn’t it?”.

Haaland was in blistering form all season and ended up netting 52 goals in all competitions, including a record 36 in the Premier League.

Arsenal, then, know that they need to somehow see Haaland slow down to be stopped to have any chance.

Haaland is a class act and Jorginho is as well

There’s a lot to like about Jorginho, He is a player who oozes class on the field but seems to have it off the pitch as well.

Clearly, there is a reason why Mikel Arteta wanted him at the club and it’s obvious when you see classy interviews like this.

For Arsenal, having Jorginho involved is going to be massive. Of course, City feel the same about Haaland, with the striker’s impact enormous.

Next season will be an exciting one again and Jorginho and Haaland will no doubt have a big role to play throughout.