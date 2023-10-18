‘Just get’: Ange Postecoglou says he’d loved to have managed attacker who played just one game for Spurs

Every manager has that one player from history they’d have loved to have coached.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are any manager’s dream, but for Ange Postecoglou, there’s one player from his youth that he’d truly loved to have worked with.

Indeed, speaking on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Postecoglou named Diego Maradona as the one player from history that he’d loved to have managed, stating that he’d love to just get the ball to him and sit back and watch him work his magic.

Postecoglou loves Maradona

The Tottenham manager spoke about the Argentine.

“Is there any player in history that you would have loved to manage or even someone who you would still like to manage? Postecoglou was asked.

“I’d just get Diego and let him do stuff and just watch the game and give him the ball and away you go,” Postecoglou said.

Imagine

Could you imagine what Maradona would be like in this Tottenham team.

If you thought James Maddison was magic, go back and watch some old Maradona clips, this is a player who had it all.

Interestingly, Maradona did make one, albeit unofficial, appearance for Tottenham in a testimonial game, but, sadly, we never actually got to see the great man grace English football.

Postecoglou is one of the most exciting managers around these days, and Maradona is one of the most exciting players to have ever played the beautiful game.

This would have been a match made in heaven, and we can absolutely understand why Ange gave this answer.