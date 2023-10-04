Arsenal lost their first game of the season on Tuesday evening against Lens, and, in all honesty, they were worthy losers.

Lens outplayed, outworked and outfought Arsenal all over the park on Tuesday evening, and there are a few players who need to take a long look in the mirror after last night.

One player who didn’t have the best of times against Lens was Leandro Trossard. The £27m winger wasn’t at the races in the Champions League on Tuesday, and speaking on The Breakdown Live, Adrian Clarke noted that Trossard wasn’t at his best.

The pundit stated that it really wasn’t Trossard’s night, claiming that Arsenal looked incredibly flat out wide throughout the game.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Flat

Clarke shared his verdict on Trossard’s performance

“Not a lot happened there and down the left it really wasn’t Trossard’s night. He cut in and had a chance that was saved, but that was the only real contribution we made. Out wide we were just flat,” Clarke said.

Not the only one

We don’t want to pile into Trossard too much after the Lens game, because he certainly wasn’t the only Arsenal player who wasn’t up to the task on Tuesday.

Indeed, basically the entire team wasn’t up to scratch against Lens, and this is a wake-up call that there are no easy games in the Champions Legaue.

Perhaps Arsenal looked at the Ligue 1 table and thought this would be a straightforward win, but in the Champions League, there’s no such thing as an easy game, and Trossard and co need to be up for every single match if the Gunners are going to go far in this competition.