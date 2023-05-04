‘Just enough noise’: There’s already talk about ‘unbelievable’ Leeds player leaving this summer – journalist











Illan Meslier could be leaving Leeds United this summer.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Posts’s Graham Smyth who has been speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast.

The reporter stated that his suspicion is that Meslier will be looking to move on from Leeds very soon, stating that there’s just enough noise coming out to make him think that the goalkeeper sees his future elsewhere.

Of course, this comes against the backdrop of a poor run of form from Meslier.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Meslier looking to leave

Smyth gave his verdict on the goalkeeper.

“But my suspicion is that Meslier is one of those who will look to move on in the near future. There’s already been a bit of chatter about that. There’s been just enough noise to make you think that someone is thinking about it, maybe it’s not him, maybe it’s his people, but if Leeds go down there’s no way Meslier stays for me. He’s one who is sold to offset the financial pain of relegation,” Smyth said.

Sell him

In all honesty, regardless of whether Leeds stay up or not it may be time to sell Meslier.

The French goalkeeper undoubtedly has loads of potential, but at this point in time, he’s worth more to Leeds as a sellable asset than he is as a player.

Due to his age, his potential and his profile, Meslier is likely to fetch north of £20m if Leeds stay up this summer, and the Whites would get more out of that money next season than they would from having Meslier in goal.

At this moment in time, the stopper looks bereft of any sort of confidence and he’s dropping at least one clanger in every single game.

In our view, it’s time for the goalkeeper to go.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

