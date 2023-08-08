Liverpool are, once again, messing about in the transfer market.

We’re one week out from the start of the Premier League season, and the Reds still haven’t signed a defensive midfielder as they look to save every penny they can on a deal to sign Romeo Lavia.

Everyone in the game knows that Southampton want £50m for Lavia, and yet, for some reason, Liverpool have submitted three bids below that price point.

Jamie Carragher is getting fed up of this situation, and to be honest, we can’t blame him.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher urged Liverpool to just go out and splurge on a proven Premier League star, stating that Liverpool should just go out and sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton even if he is a bit overpriced.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Sign Caicedo

Carragher sent a clear message to Liverpool.

“You might think Caicedo is overpriced, I get that, but Fabinho and Henderson were massively overpriced. You’ve won on that side, so you might have to pay a bit extra on this side, just do it,” Carragher said.

Get it done

We can’t help but agree with Carragher here.

Liverpool need a midfield that can compete at the very top level next season, and as much as Romeo Lavia looks talented, the reality is that he’s had one season in the Premier League and he was relegated during that campaign.

Caicedo, on the other hand, has been doing the business for twice as long in a team that has been very successful in multiple positions under multiple managers.

Of course, the Ecuadorian is expensive, but we live in a world where Enzo Fernandez is moving for over £100m after a handful of games in European football.

The market has gone crazy, and Liverpool, annoyingly, have no choice but to embrace the madness and spend just as everyone else is.

Caicedo could solve so many of Liverpool’s problems, and as Carragher says, maybe they should just pay up.