‘Just didn’t look right’: Sky pundit concerned by Arsenal star in Lens loss

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Gunners will also be sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who had to come off in the first half.

Saka had to get treatment on the pitch after going down just after the half-hour mark.

It was the third game in a row that the Arsenal star went down needing treatment.

Though Saka got back up, he was seen holding his thigh, subsequently making way for Fabio Vieira.

Michael Dawson, covering the game on Sky Sports Soccer Special, was concerned by what he saw.

“He’s the man Arsenal can’t be without,” he said, as per the Sky Sports website.

“Saka was running back and he just didn’t look right. Was it his hamstring? Time will tell.”

Prior to the game, some Arsenal fans on the socials were expressing concern about Saka’s workload.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

In addition, with Saka having already gone down in recent games, it’s especially concerning to see him having to come off. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious.

Shock defeat

Arsenal took the lead in the 14th minute through Gabriel Jesus, who got the better of Kevin Danso before firing into the bottom corner.

The Gunners looked comfortable in the early stages of the match, but Lens restored parity in the 25th minute through Adrien Thomasson.

Lens made the most of a poor David Raya pass, Elye Wahi playing the ball into Thomasson’s path amid an Arsenal defence all over the place.

Then, in the second half, Wahi swept the ball past David Raya from Przemyslaw Frankowski’s pass to spark celebrations in the home stands.