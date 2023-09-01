Fulham need to do so much work on transfer deadline day.

Joao Palhinha looks like he may be on his way out of the club, Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn’t been replaced, they need depth on the wings, and they need a new left-back.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s future is also uncertain, and Fulham may need a new centre-half if the 25-year-old leaves.

Fulham are apparently fishing in that pond now. According to Charlotte Daly, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, the Whites have now made an offer for Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

Fulham are apparently prepared to offer Bailly a two-year deal, but they want him to join on a free transfer.

Daly shared what she’s heard about the £30m defender.

“I’ve just been handed two pieces of news so I will just run through those. Fulham have made an offer to take Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on a two-year deal, but they want him to leave on a free transfer,” Daly said.

This is a very interesting move from Fulham.

Bailly would probably be coming in as a fourth or fifth choice centre-half, and in that role, he could do quite well.

Of course, his injury record is absolutely terrible, but when you’re only relying on him as a secondary rotation option, that doesn’t matter too much.

Bailly does have plenty of talent, and at the age of just 29, he may still have a few miles in the tank.

This could be a decent addition for the Whites.