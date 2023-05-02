‘Just as bad’: Tony Cascarino says Tottenham’s £39m player is just as bad as Serge Aurier











Tony Cascarino has claimed that Pedro Porro is just as bad as any right-back Tottenham have had in recent years.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino didn’t hold back when discussing Porro.

Right-back has been a problem position at Spurs in recent years with the likes of Serge Aurier, Djed Spence and Emerson Royal struggling to make their mark in north London since the departure of Kyle Walker.

Pedro Porro was signed in the January window in a deal that will eventually be worth £39m, but according to Cascarino, he’s just as bad as the rest of the right-backs Spurs have had in recent times.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Just as bad as Aurier

Cascarino gave his verdict on Porro.

“It makes me laugh, we’ll talk later about the game at Brentford, Serge Aurier was playing right-back, they’ve gone from him to Djed Spence coming in to Emerson not being good enough to Porro who is just as bad as any of them defensively. There’s a lot wrong with Spurs,” Cascarino said.

Not started well

This verdict may sound harsh on a player who has only just come to the Premier League, but the reality is that Porro hasn’t started well at all.

He’s been on the wrong and of numerous thrashings already, and he’s been at fault for a number of goals on his own.

The full-back is very much on track to be the worst of the bunch here. But, of course, he has time on his side.

Indeed, he’s only 23 years old, and he’s yet to get a sustained period working under a full-time manager, so there is still a bit of hope that Porro can be a hit for Tottenham.

Fingers crossed the Spaniard can turn things around here.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

