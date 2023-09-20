Ange Postecoglou is building something very exciting at Tottenham.

Not only is the Australian getting this Spurs team playing some incredible football, he’s really making this Tottenham side more likeable than ever.

The way he handles the press is incredible, and you can really tell that his grounded attitude is rubbing off on the rest of the team.

One of Postecoglou’s first ports of call after becoming the Tottenham manager was to make Heung-Min Son the new club captain, and he said at a fan forum that giving Son the armband was a no-brainer as the attacker is not only just a fantastic footballer but a brilliant human being.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ange loves Son

Postecoglou spoke highly about the £22m forward.

“We all know he’s a fantastic footballer, but he’s just a brilliant human being mate. You can be both. Sometimes when you’re a footballer you’re put in a certain bracket, but he’s just a fantastic human being. Even from afar, before I joined the club, you could tell he was respected, teammates and opponents all speak very highly of him,” Postecoglou said.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Perfect captain

Tottenham couldn’t ask for a better captain than Son at the moment.

As Ange says, he’s a remarkable player, and he’s also a great role model off the pitch.

Son always seems to have time for his fans, and while it’s cliché to say it, he seems like he is very down to earth and plays with a smile on his face.

Son is a brilliant player who absolutely deserves to be the captain of Tottenham.