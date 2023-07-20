Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal debut impressed his brother Quinten who took to Instagram to celebrate his performance.

Timber posted: “First game, first steps in the Arsenal jersey” after making his debut in a 5-0 win against the MLS All-stars.

His brother, Quinten Timber simply replied with one word: “Fire.”

Quinten Timber, who plays in the Netherlands for Feyenoord, was clearly impressed by his brother’s start to life at Arsenal.

Jurrien signed for Arsenal in a deal costing £34m and started Arsenal’s latest friendly on the bench.

The Dutch international was introduced in the second half and will have been pleased to make his first minutes.

Despite it only being a short cameo, Mikel Arteta was very impressed by Timber’s first minutes.

Timber enjoyed comparisons to teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko who was revolutionary for Arsenal in an inverted role last season.

Arsenal’s new defender will offer the side a lot more versatility across the back line this year.

Whether it’s on the right or centrally, Gunners fans can expect their new man to play a big role this season.

Given Timber’s immediate impact it’ll be interesting to consider what will be Arsenal’s strongest back line this season.

It’s hard to think that the central partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes will be broken, so Timber’s best chance might come at right-back.

Ben White did a stellar job in his new role last season but might have his minutes reduced this year.

Timber has surely come to Arsenal to start games, he’s too good not to, and this will be a positive problem for Arteta.

His side will of course have the added pressure of Champions League games this season, a competition Arteta won’t want to heavily rotate in.

With the Champions League considered, it’s obvious why Arteta wants a stronger core of first-team players.

Arsenal’s squad depth was exposed last season when William Saliba was injured.

His replacement, Rob Holding, seemed too big of a downgrade on the Frenchman to continue a title charge.

Rob Holding himself is subject of interest from Turkish side Besiktas who had a £2m bid rejected.