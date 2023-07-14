Jurrien Timber update shared ahead of Arsenal’s flight to the USA

Arsenal will jet off to the USA this weekend as part of their pre-season preparations and could include some new faces.

Kai Havertz will be one of the new faces included on the flight to the US, while a number of young players like Ethan Nwaneri will also hope to be included.

Of course, eyes are on Arsenal heading into the weekend when it comes to potential new signings, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

And according to The Evening Standard, Arsenal are intending on including Timber as part of their travelling squad.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

Timber has essentially been more or less confirmed for the last few weeks. Leaks have even appeared online from the Gunners’ website suggesting he is now an Arsenal player. As of yet though, there’s not been an official announcement.

However, the Standard’s report here suggests Arsenal have all but got the deal for Timber done and dusted.

Whether or not Rice will be on the same plane or not, remains to be seen. Regardless, Rice is still expected to sign and join up with the Gunners sooner or later.

Lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ defender, Timber is expected to provide Mikel Arteta with options both at right-back and into midfield if needed.

Arsenal making moves

Arsenal fans have been waiting for the announcements of Rice and Timber for some time now and it seems the move for the Dutchman is all but sealed.

Having him on the plane at the weekend will feel like a big deal for the player and the rest of the squad. It’s a long old flight to the USA and it gives him ample time to get to know his teammates.

For Arsenal, this window seems like a massive one and it’s going well. Timber should prove a solid addition and having that pre-season time in the US will help him settle quickly.