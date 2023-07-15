Arsenal finally confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax yesterday, and the Dutchman says he already knows how good a player Bukayo Saka is.

The Gunners had been linked with a move to sign the Ajax man for a month. A deal was even reportedly done over a week ago, but Mikel Arteta’s side took their own sweet time to confirm it.

Timber is an Arsenal player now and that’s amazing news for the Gunners. Here’s what he said about Saka while speaking to the club’s official website.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

New Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber says he found it hard to play against Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are a very attractive team for young players these days.

The Gunners have one of the youngest squads in Europe and they managed to do so well last season despite that. Arteta has also shown he is always willing to give young players an opportunity, which makes the North Londoners even more attractive.

One of the best young players at Arsenal and in the Premier League is Bukayo Saka. He has been sensational for the Gunners over the years, and Jurrien Timber knows him very well too having played against him at the U17 Euros in 2018.

Timber was asked about that day and he admits Saka gave him a really hard time, even though the Englishman started the game as a left-back.

The new Arsenal signing said: “I played against him, it was a semi-final I think. I think he was a left full-back, so it was kind of two-against-one for me with the left winger & Saka.

“I had a tough game that night! We came out on top [on penalties], true. I think if you watch the summary of that game, you can see Saka running the whole time, so it was a good game.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka is one of the best right-wingers in the world now, and he’s so much better than he was back in 2018.

The Englishman had an amazing season last time out. He got into double figures in goals and assists and was one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners spent such a long time on top of the table.

Now, Arsenal will try and mount another title challenge against Manchester City next season, and the addition of Timber at the back along with the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice – set to be announced today – makes them so much stronger than last term.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal will fare in the coming season.