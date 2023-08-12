Jurrien Timber now tweets four words after Arsenal debut win over Forest

Arsenal won their opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest today to kickstart their title push.

The Gunners got the win as goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka proved enough to see off a resilient Forest side.

For Arsenal fans, there was lots to like and a number of players made their debuts. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz were all involved.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

There was, of course, a bit of worry over Timber as he was forced off through injury midway through his debut.

But taking to Twitter just now, Timber appears in good spirits as he’s tweeted out a couple of photos and a short ‘a win to begin’ message with the ‘back soon’ emojis to back it up.

Timber will be hoping to play a big role for the Gunners this season after his move in the summer.

He will no doubt be tasked with filling in across numerous positions throughout the season as well.

Hopefully, for Arsenal and Timber, his injury is nothing to worry about and he is indeed ‘back soon’.

If not, then it will be a bitter blow to the Premier League season opener for Mikel Arteta.

Timber looks the part for Arsenal

Jurrien Timber definitely looks like he is going to be a big player for Arsenal this season.

The Dutchman looks composed and cool with the ball and seems to have an elegance about him with the ball.

Defensively, Timber also seems sound enough and at just over £30m, the defender looks a snip.

The injury will hopefully be little to worry about and Arsenal and Timber can crack on.