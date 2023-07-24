Jurrien Timber has sent a message to Lisandro Martinez on Instagram after Manchester United beat Arsenal in a pre-season friendly over the weekend.

United picked up a 2-0 win over the Gunners on Saturday thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall as Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes made costly errors leading to goals.

Despite some underwhelming displays, Jurrien Timber impressed once again as he started from the off at right-back. The Dutchman completed a £38 million switch from Ajax this month and has caught the eye during pre-season.

He faced off against one of his former teammates in Lisandro Martinez over the weekend, with the duo playing together during their time in Amsterdam.

And Timber took to social media after the game to express his delight at facing his old friend in the US.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Timber sends message to Martinez

Timber posted a picture of himself alongside Martinez after Saturday’s friendly in New Jersey.

The duo can be spotted on Timber’s Instagram story and the Arsenal man wrote: “Good to see you brother,” alongside a heart emoji.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinez made a huge impact in his debut season at United last time out as he instantly nailed down a place in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Arsenal will be hoping that Timber manages to produce a similar impact in North London after leaving Ajax.

The 22-year-old has already shown glimpses of his quality on the ball and looks well-suited to Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Of course, it’s still early days for the young defender but it seems that Ben White will face stern competition for a place in Arteta’s side this season.