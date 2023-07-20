Jurrien Timber has taken to Instagram to praise Arsenal star Leandro Trossard after a pre-season friendly win over the MLS all-stars.

Arsenal picked up an emphatic win yesterday as they thrashed the MLS all-stars 5-0. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring inside five minutes before Leandro Trossard doubled the Gunners’ after the 20-minute mark.

Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz rounded off an impressive win for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta taking the opportunity to take a closer look as his summer signings.

Timber also made his debut for Arsenal and caught the eye as he drifted into midfield, much like Oleksandr Zinchenko. But the Dutchman was particularly impressed with Trossard’s display at Audi Field on Tuesday.

Timber sends message to Trossard

Trossard took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at picking up a 5-0 win.

He wrote: “US Tour started off perfect!”

And Timber was impressed with his new teammate as he responded beneath the post with a fire emoji.

Trossard impressed for Arsenal last season after making the £27 million switch from Brighton in January.

The Belgian attacker proved to be a very useful option for Arteta, with the Spaniard using him in different roles across the frontline.

It will be intriguing to see what type of role Trossard plays at Arsenal this season, especially after the club have moved to bring in Havertz.

As for Timber, he caught the eye on his non-competitive debut and looks to be an astute signing for the Gunners.

The Dutchman will provide Arteta with a completely different option to White at right-back, while he can also provide cover at centre-back.