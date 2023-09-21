Jurrien Timber left applauding after watching 26-year-old Arsenal player’s Champions League display last night

Jurrien Timber has sent a message to Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus after his brilliant display for Arsenal in the Champions League last night.

Arsenal put in an emphatic display on their return to Europe’s top competition as they thrashed PSV 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a well-taken finish before Leandro Trossard doubled their advantage after a brilliant Arsenal move.

Trossard was involved once again as he set up Gabriel Jesus for the Gunners’ third of the evening and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the victory in the second half.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

There were plenty of standout performers for Arsenal on the night as they delivered their most convincing display of the campaign so far.

And Jurrien Timber was particularly impressed with Jesus’ performance.

Timber left applauding after Jesus’ latest display for Arsenal

Jesus took to Instagram after last night’s win to express his delight at returning to the Champions League with Arsenal.

He wrote: “Champions League is back…”

And Timber applauded Jesus’ display beneath the post.

Of course, Timber suffered a huge injury setback on his Arsenal debut and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Dutchman will undoubtedly be gutted to be missing out but it’s brilliant to see him supporting his teammates.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

As for Jesus, he put in an exceptional display last night and will be hoping to secure his place in the side ahead of the North London Derby.

The 26-year-old has been working his way back from a knee injury and Mikel Arteta has started Eddie Nketiah up front so far this season.