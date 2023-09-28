Jurrien Timber had a one word message for ‘underrated’ £5m Arsenal player last night

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber took to Instagram last night to celebrate the return of Mohamed Elneny against Brentford.

Timber was clearly watching the Arsenal game at home and posted a message for Elneny on his story.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Dutch defender simply commented “Mo” with a folded hands emoji and a heart.

And Timber will surely be joined by the whole of the Arsenal community in wishing Elneny a happy return.

The Egyptian was introduced in the 82nd minute to see out the game and sat alongside Jorginho in midfield.

Jorginho enjoyed a much better night as he wore the captain’s armband for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Italian led by example and took a lot of responsibility in a heavily changed team.

Of course, Arteta would have loved to have the likes of Timber available alongside Elneny for Arsenal right now.

A small injury crisis has hit the club and it still seems like there will be decisions to be made ahead of a trip to Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka’s fitness seems to be in the balance, even if Arsenal fans are hopeful.

Timber was so happy to see Elneny back in an Arsenal shirt

Both Thomas Partey and Declan Rice are thought to be missing from the visit down south.

Therefore both Jorginho and ‘underrated‘ Elneny will be needed in similar fashion to last night.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta seems likely to start with Jorginho again.

And another excellent performer last night was Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese defender was brilliant at centre-back and would be making a claim to start in the role were it not for William Saliba.

Nonetheless, Arteta will be pleased that he has such fierce competition at the back.

Perhaps Tomiyasu may enjoy a rare start at right-back against Bournemouth with Ben White looking a little leggy last night.

Arsenal now look better equipped to cope with Timber’s absence, and £5m Elneny’s return in midfield makes Arteta’s options look stronger there too.