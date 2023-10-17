Jurrien Timber and Cody Gakpo blown away after seeing what Liverpool player did last night

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk helped the Netherlands beat Greece with a late goal last night, and Jurrien Timber and Cody Gakpo have shown him some love on Instagram.

The Dutch made it difficult for themselves once again, but their skipper stepped up when they needed him the most. Van Dijk scored from the spot in the 93rd minute of the game to keep Holland’s survival hopes alive.

Jurrien Timber and Cody Gakpo send messages to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

The Netherlands, on paper, always have a very strong team, don’t they? However, for one reason or another, they tend to underperform at the biggest stages.

In the Euros back in 2021, they suffered a shock defeat to the Czech Republic and bowed out of the competition in the round of 16. They did better at the World Cup but were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands’ qualification hopes for the Euros in Germany next year were in the balance when they took on Greece last night, and it looked like they would only come away with a point.

However, Liverpool and Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk stepped up and scored the winner from the spot in the 93rd minute of the game to push his side to second in the table.

Van Dijk took to Instagram with two posts to celebrate his goal and the win. A number of players including Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber and Liverpool star Cody Gakpo showed him some love.

Timber wrote ‘Big’, while Gakpo commented: “C,” followed by a couple of emojis.

Nerves of steel

Virgil van Dijk is pretty good at penalties, but you’d expect the attackers on the pitch to take responsibility from the spot when it’s in the 93rd minute.

However, the Dutch skipper stepped up to take the pressure penalty, and he made absolutely no mistake from the spot.

Qualification for the Euros is in the Netherlands’ hands now. They need just one win in their next two games, or for Greece to lose their next one, to book their flights to Germany.

We think they will qualify without too much trouble, and they have Van Dijk to thank for that.