Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly searching for a centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk, with Torino’s Perr Schuurs a target.

That’s according to Italian outlet Toro.it, which claims that Crystal Palace are also showing strong interest in signing Schuur this summer.

The Reds have already moved to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool have officially lost their skipper Jordan Henderson after the midfielder announced his move to Saudi Arabia yesterday.

While Klopp is expected to target further midfield reinforcements, Liverpool are also eyeing a move for another centre-back. Liverpool have already been credited with an interest in Perr Schuurs as the former Ajax man looks set to leave Torino.

And it seems that Klopp could move for the 23-year-old with the view of partnering him with Van Dijk.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Klopp wants Schuurs

Toro reports that Schuurs could leave Torino this summer after making comments that casted doubt over his future.

The defender admitted he was unsure if he will stay in Italy beyond the summer, with Liverpool and Palace showing strong interest.

Indeed, the outlet notes that Klopp has identified Schuurs as a possible defensive partner for Van Dijk.

Torino are expected to demand around £34 million for the centre-back, which has ‘frozen’ negotiations with both Liverpool and Palace.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s no secret that Liverpool struggled defensively last season, with Van Dijk way below his usual best.

But their struggles in the middle of the park certainly contributed to a lack of solidarity at the back.

Of course, Liverpool will be hopeful that Van Dijk gets back to his best next season, with Ibrahima Konate also showing plenty of promise. But bringing in another centre-back like Schuurs would be a smart move.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both failed to impress last season and Schuurs would represent an ‘incredible’ option for Klopp.