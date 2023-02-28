Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign ‘outstanding’ striker who’s been compared to Luis Suarez











Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Liverpool to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez – a striker who’s been compared to a ‘prime’ Luis Suarez.

Liverpool look set to re-shape their squad over the summer, particularly in midfield after an underwhelming campaign so far.

The Reds have brought in the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo over the past two windows and while Inter Live reports that they hold an interest in Nicolo Barella, it seems that Klopp is also a fan of Martinez.

Klopp wants Martinez

The Italian outlet claims that Inter would demand around £87 million for Barella, and the same goes for Martinez.

Klopp is said to be a big fan of the 25-year-old but it will be no easy task convincing the Nerazzurri to sell their star striker.

Martinez has been in brilliant form for Simone Inzaghi’s men once again this season as he’s netted 13 times in 24 Serie A appearances.

The Argentine struggled at the World Cup, but Chelsea legend Joe Cole said that he reminds him of former Liverpool star Luis Suarez.

He said: “This is the best Argentina team I’ve seen for at least 15 years. Martinez is so good for Messi because he does the work of two men.

“He’s like prime Suarez, running the channels. Messi would go and spend a spell on the right, then ghost into the ten and plays on instinct. Outstanding.”

Cole was speaking about the Inter Milan star just before Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

It was a huge claim from the former Chelsea man and Martinez didn’t exactly do Cole any favours with his displays in Qatar, despite the fact Lionel Scaloni’s men went on to win the competition.

That being said, the £72 million-rated striker has been exceptional for Inter over the past couple of seasons and he has been heavily linked with a move to England as a result.

But it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will move to bring in yet another attacker. They seem to have more pressing concerns in midfield, as well as the need to bring in a centre-back.

