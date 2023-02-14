Jurgen Klopp shares what he thinks Everton are absolutely 'insane' at after watching them last night











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the strength of Everton on set-pieces during the Merseyside derby at Anfield last night.

The Toffees nearly swung the game their way in the first half from a dead ball situation, when James Tarkowski headed against the post.

The Reds went right down the other end and scored through Mo Salah, and in the second half, Cody Gakpo made the game safe.

After the 2-0 win, Klopp spoke to ViaPlay about the match and said that Everton’s set-pieces are so hard to control for 90 minutes.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp on Everton set pieces against Liverpool

He said: “We controlled a lot of moments but you cannot control everything because the set pieces that they have are insane.

“That’s the biggest difference from the last game, is that the first chance of the opponent is not in, it hit the post.”

Everton won their first game under Sean Dyche via a goal from a set-piece, when Tarkowski headed home against Arsenal last week.

They nearly repeated the trick here, and getting that opening goal could really have changed the whole game against a Liverpool side who went into this game low on form and confidence.

That is an area Dyche will likely rely on throughout his tenure, but the challenge will also be to create more from free play moving forward.

It has been a tough start at Everton for Dyche, with Arsenal, Liverpool and now a six-pointer against fellow strugglers Leeds to come next.