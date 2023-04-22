Jurgen Klopp shares exciting Harvey Elliott update ahead of Liverpool v Forest











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about the “unbelievable” Harvey Elliott ahead of Saturday’s match.

The Reds boss says the 20-year-old has been training “exceptionally” alongside Fabio Carvalho.

Klopp also told the Liverpool media team that Elliott is “absolutely close” to starting again for the Anfield outfit.

Photo by John Powell/John Powell

The Reds will be eager to build on their Monday night triumph with victory against another relegation-battling side.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest – who have lost their last three – at Anfield in a 3pm kickoff.

‘Absolute super level’

Elliott was previously an ever-present for Liverpool, but has sat out the Reds’ last three games.

The Reds media team asked Klopp about the talented attacker’s recent absence from the team.

The Liverpool boss suggested that competition was strong, but hinted Elliott could be back in the starting XI soon.

“He’s training exceptionally,” said Klopp.

“Fabio Carvalho is training exceptionally, to be honest. All the boys [are].

“That’s the hardest part, [we] never had it the whole season and now we have it and all of a sudden I leave five players at home and they are all of a sudden not even in your squad. Crazy!

“Harvey is very, very close; absolutely close to starting again.

“But we have to say for the situation in which he is now, training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model.

“Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable.

“I don’t think it was probably his best skill before he arrived here because he was super, super-talented, he still is, but the character he shows here is exceptional.”

Photo by John Powell/John Powell

Our view

It’s great to hear how well Elliott is training. Better still, how he’s just getting on with it instead of bemoaning his absence from the team.

The 20-year-old has been sensational for Liverpool and it’s frightening to think how much better he can become.

With games coming in thick and fast for the Reds and European qualification still a possibility, Klopp will need to make use of his entire squad.

Hopefully we can see Elliott back in action very soon as he’s such an exciting player who can make the difference.