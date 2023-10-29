Jurgen Klopp seriously impressed with ‘top’ £35m Liverpool player v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool continued to storm on in the league this season with another well deserved win today, this time against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds were in cruise control for much of the game on a difficult day, given the news surrounding Luis Diaz’s parents over in Colombia.

On the football side, though, they were excellent. Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and then Mo Salah sealed the deal for the Reds. However, it was in midfield once again where they impressed.

And speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp admitted he was delighted with new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp lauds Alexis Mac Allister after his performance v Nottingham Forest

Speaking to the press after the game, in quotes shared by the Echo’s Theo Squires, Klopp admitted he was delighted with Mac Allister, who had played in a deeper role than normal.

“It’s not a discussion we have, or we wouldn’t play him there. Today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from offensive side in a game where you have to create things. Really pleased for him. A lot of defensive top moments,” Klopp said.

Mac Allister signed for the Reds in the summer for around £35m from Brighton.

Along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, the Argentinian has made a huge impact at Anfield already.

A player of real quality

Alexis Mac Allister showed in the World Cup how good he was an he has shown it for Liverpool since signing as well.

At £35m, you have to say he is looking quite the bargain, given some of the fees we see flying around the football world.

Liverpool can be delighted with their summer business really. Getting rid of the likes of Milner and Henderson and replacing them with the players they have is quite something.

As for Mac Allister, he’ll continue to get better you feel and at the end of the season, Liverpool might well have a trophy to bring home as well.