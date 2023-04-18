Jurgen Klopp says one Liverpool player did something ‘exceptional’ against Leeds











Jurgen Klopp singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after Liverpool thrashed Leeds United last night.

Liverpool put in a dominant display at Elland Road and picked up a 6-1 win after a breath-taking attacking performance in the second-half.

Alexander-Arnold picked up two assists on the day as he set up both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 24-year-old once again played in an inverted full-back role, a position he thrived in last week against Arsenal.

He drifted into midfield regularly at Leeds last night and since the tactical tweak, he’s registered three assists in his last two games.

And Jurgen Klopp was particularly impressed with the Englishman’s brilliant through ball to Darwin Nunez last night.

Klopp praises Trent

Alexander-Arnold played a pinpoint pass to Nunez for Liverpool’s sixth goal of the game last night. The full-back once again drifted into the middle of the park and he unlocked Leeds’ defence with one pass.

And Klopp described the assist as ‘exceptional’ while talking to Sky Sports after the game.

“I think the goal for Darwin is an exceptional pass,” the Liverpool boss said. “He can be both but in general you are right we need to be better protected as well because we concede too many counter-attacks.

“Trent played a really good game but when we lost the ball the reaction was a lot different. All players we must be able to protect and for that the formations suits us much better.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Trent has come under plenty of scrutiny this season due the defensive side of his game. But he seems to be thriving after being given more responsibility over the past week.

Many have wondered whether the England star could end up playing in a midfield role due to his qualities on the ball. Yet, Klopp has found a way to utilise his strengths while keeping him at right-back for the time being.

