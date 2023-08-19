Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have just signed a ‘really smart’ player who’s a ‘really good package’

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media after Liverpool confirmed the signing of Wataru Endo this transfer window.

It has been a crazy week for Liverpool as they lost out on top targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool lost out on both players to Chelsea. With a glaring defensive hole in midfield missing, they had to turn to signing Endo from Stuttgart.

It wasn’t their top target, but Klopp has now spoken out on the signing and he is clearly happy about Endo coming to Anfield.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp compares Caicedo and Lavia to Endo

Speaking via Sky Sports on the new signing, Klopp compared the midfielder to Lavia and Caicedo. He said: “I’m really happy that we can finally announce that we have an agreement with the club and the player, which is really cool. I’m absolutely happy about having Wataru.

“I am from Germany, I watch a lot of Bundesliga, I know him since he is at Stuttgart, I liked him pretty much from the start, when he started playing there.

“As I said, I always liked him. Yes and the last week was obviously a tricky one, no doubt about that. When you have a problem, you can stick to the problem or find a solution. I’m more than happy to have the solution.

“Comparing footballing wise he’s a similar profile, same position (as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia). A really good footballer, good in the air. General defensive challenges he loves it. Tactically really smart, closing down the right gaps and players. Good footballer on top of that, big heart, desire, there is a really good package and I’m really happy to have him.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It is good to see the player receive such high praise. There will definitely be added pressure on the 30 year-old due to the transfer saga over the last week or two.

No doubt Klopp will be able to coach him to his best and we can see the attacking midfielders thrive with a defensive midfielder in the team.