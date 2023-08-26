Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a ‘super-talented’ 20-year-old in their ranks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Reds academy ace Jarell Quansah as a “super-talented” player.

The Reds boss also suggested he’d be willing to play him in case there are more defensive injuries this season.

Klopp was speaking to the Liverpool media team ahead of the Reds’ Premier League trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Quansah impressed in Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies, featuring in every game prior to the new season.

With Ibrahima Konate a doubt for Sunday’s game, some alarm bells have started ringing at Anfield.

Klopp admits Liverpool need to be lucky with injuries, but insists the players in his ranks can all do a job.

At the same time, the Reds boss did appear to hint that their transfer activity is not yet over.

“In an ideal world we have six, seven, eight centre-halves and we are covered for absolutely everything,” said Klopp.

“We know we need to be lucky with injuries, we have no doubt about that.

“I have no doubt about the quality of the boys that we have. We have Jarell Quansah, a super talented player as well.

“So, in this moment we are covered. But it’s not dreamland where you can be prepared for every situation.

“We will try to do our absolute best to have a squad next week where we can react on pretty much everything. Is that possible? We will see.”

Our view

Liverpool have had their fair share of personnel crises over the past few seasons, including in defence.

In 2020-21, the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams stepped up to cover well for those who were on the sidelines.

It’s good to hear Klopp praising Quansah and giving the 20-year-old confidence with regards to supplementing the Liverpool first team.

The Reds manager has always been great with young players, never being afraid to give them training opportunities and game time.

At the same time, Liverpool really could do with more cover in defence. With less than a week to go in the transfer window, hopefully they’ll bring in reinforcements.