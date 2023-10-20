Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a ‘really good’ 20-year-old in their ranks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Harvey Elliott after he captained England’s Under-21s during the international break.

The Anfield head coach said, as per the BBC Sport website, that the 20-year-old Reds ace “has become a man” and is a “really good player”.

Elliott has been making waves at Liverpool ever since he joined the Reds from Fulham back in 2019.

He quickly rose through the ranks at Anfield, via a very successful loan spell at Blackburn, and is now in and around the first team.

Elliott then enjoyed a very fruitful international break with the Young Lions.

He scored twice and registered an assist in the 9-1 hammering of Serbia before captaining the side and getting another assist in the 3-2 defeat to Ukraine.

Elliott will fancy his chances of featuring for Liverpool as they host bitter local rivals Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

When asked about Elliott’s England Under-21 achievements, Klopp said: “Since he’s here, Harvey has matured and become a man.

“He is a really good player; it was a proud moment for him and his family.

“If you are a good player, young and smart, you take the right role models and that is what Harvey is doing but your own development is important as well.”

Our view

When Elliott joined Liverpool, he was an exciting prospect, and he’s certainly going about things the right way with regards to meeting his potential.

To break into the first team of one of England’s biggest and strongest clubs at such a young age is testament not only to outstanding talent, but also the right attitude.

This is very much a case of ‘keep up the good work’. It’ll be exciting to see how Elliott continues to develop. If all goes well, he could well become a star for both Liverpool and England.