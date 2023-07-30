Jurgen Klopp says 24-year-old Liverpool player has really impressed him in training lately

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has really impressed him in training recently.

The German boss has been speaking to The Echo after Liverpool thrashed Leicester City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly today.

Darwin Nunez got amongst the goals once again as he opened the scoring midway through the first-half.

Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak all rounded off an impressive win for the Reds. But Klopp was asked about Nunez’s display after the game and the Uruguayan seems to have impressed his boss in training.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Klopp impressed with Nunez

Speaking to the media after today’s friendly win, Klopp heaped praise on Nunez’s finishing.

“Sometimes a player needs more time, that’s how it is,” the Liverpool boss said. “You can see he is a handful, with his speed, his goal being there, smelling it and finishing it off.

“In training he has looked very good. Now two more games then Chelsea.”

Nunez endured a frustrating debut campaign in England last time out as he struggled to score regularly.

The 24-year-old arrived at Anfield last summer in a big-money switch from Benfica.

He had impressed in Portugal and it’s fair to say that he still showed plenty of promise last season under Klopp.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez netted 15 times in all competitions but could have had many more if he was more clinical in front of goal.

Nevertheless, the forward has netted regularly during pre-season this time around and has often kicked on in his second season, as he did in Portugal at Benfica.

He’s clearly impressed Klopp with his performances in training of late and he will be hoping to get off to a strong start to the new campaign.