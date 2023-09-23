Jurgen Klopp says 24-year-old Liverpool player has been superb in training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has singled Darwin Nunez for praise, saying the Reds forward in a good place right now.

Nunez received criticism for his lack of goals last season, having joined Liverpool in a club-record move from Benfica last summer.

However, the 24-year-old Reds ace has been bright over the past few weeks, with three goals and two assists to his name.

Nunez was impressive against LASK in the Europa League last time out, helping himself to a goal and an assist.

‘The two most incredible goals’

Speaking about Nunez to the Liverpool media team, Klopp admitted that the forward has been excellent in training this year.

The Reds boss also lauded the Uruguay international’s “incredible” goals against Newcastle, deeming his efforts “absolutely insane”.

“He’s good, really good,” said Klopp. “He’s in a really good moment, enjoys his game a lot in the moment and that is fine.

“You have only a problem as a striker when you don’t have any chances.

“He has chances, opportunities, [and] obviously it is not too long ago he scored the two most incredible goals I saw for a long, long time against Newcastle, it was absolutely insane.

“He is in a good moment, you see that in training.

“It’s not important in the moment if he scores already or not. For a striker, it’s important that in these moments where you don’t score but play well, you understand it right and then just keep going and everything will fall in place anyway.”

Our view

All too often, people are quick to criticise players if things don’t go their way. That can be the case if a player has a poor run of form for a couple of games, never mind a period of months or however long.

Nunez has needed a fair bit of time to find his feet at Anfield. Now, he’s finally doing well, and it bodes well for the coming months as he develops as a player and gets more and more used to the Premier League.