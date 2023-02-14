Jurgen Klopp now makes comment about Arsenal right after Liverpool win the Merseyside derby











Jurgen Klopp has made a comment about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side right after Liverpool picked up a win in the Merseyside derby last night.

The Reds put in a convincing display as they beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo getting on the scoresheet.

Liverpool were without a win in the Premier League since the turn of the year and it looked set to be a tough night for them after the Toffees had beaten Mikel Arteta’s men last weekend.

Everton headed into the derby full of confidence after picking up a win against the league leaders, but they failed to reproduce a similar performance at Anfield.

And Klopp was left delighted after the game as he felt his side didn’t allow Everton to make it their type of match, unlike Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Speaking to Viaplay Fotball, Klopp mentioned Arsenal’s performance at Goodison Park last weekend.

“Yeah we have to prove a point that we are back, but I thought today was a big sign. Obviously the relief is massive,” the Liverpool boss said.

“The performance was good, the most important thing tonight was that we played the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wanted to play. When you saw last week, a super in form, a top team like Arsenal, couldn’t do that for whatever reason it was exactly the game Everton wanted to play and tonight it was important we played our game and that’s exactly what we did.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Gunners certainly struggled against Sean Dyche’s men last weekend, but they were playing away from home in what was the Englishman’s first game in charge.

Everton’s form on the road has been dismal this season and they were without Dominic Calvert-Lewin yesterday, who put in a brilliant performance last time out.

But Liverpool should be delighted with their display, especially off the back of a poor run of results.

Klopp’s side seemed to be back to their best last night and completely dominated the game, particularly in the middle of the park.

