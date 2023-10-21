Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Everton fans ahead of the Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that most of the Everton fans he knows are really nice people, but insisted that the Merseyside derby is not at all friendly once the whistle goes.

Klopp was speaking on TNT Sports as Liverpool and Everton prepare to mark the return of the Premier League this week, with the pair meeting at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has only tasted defeat in one Merseyside derby during his time at Anfield. And his team have won the last two on home turf 2-0.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Everton will be desperate to prove a point at lunchtime. Sean Dyche’s side have had a lot of critics this season. But a couple of positive results before the international break gave them some momentum ahead of the short trip.

They would also silence those who are tipping Liverpool to be in the title conversation this season. A loss to their neighbours would certainly prove to be a massive blow for the Reds.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

So it is not a surprise that Klopp hit back at the suggestion that it is the friendly derby. He did however, suggest that he has a lot of positive things to say about the Everton fans he knows.

“Not on the pitch, it was never. Not sure in the stands, don’t know,” he told TNT Sports. “But I know after eight years living here a lot of Evertonians. Most of them are really nice people, to be honest.

“Everyone has their own story of why they support Everton or why they support Liverpool. Sometimes people tell me: ‘yeah I had no choice, my dad, my grandfather, everybody did it’. But between the two whistles, I don’t think anybody has too many positive thoughts about the other team.”

Two sides absolutely desperate to win today

It is a fascinating rivalry. As Klopp suggests, both sides are desperate to win when they meet. But Liverpool and Everton fans put so many clubs to shame with the way they will unite when it is required.

But of course, the focus over the coming hours will be the 90 minutes at Anfield. Liverpool will go to the top of the table with a victory. Everton meanwhile, could put themselves in mid-table and six points clear of the bottom three with a shock win.

With that, Klopp will have absolutely no problem putting his positive relationships with those Everton fans to one side.

And they would expect nothing else from the Liverpool boss.