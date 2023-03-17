Jurgen Klopp is leaving James Milner to decide his own Liverpool future - Report











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pressing on with his plans to revamp the Reds midfield this summer, with or without James Milner.

The Liverpool boss is in dire need of new faces in the midfield area. It’s been an issue all season, and FSG are believed to be ready to back the German manager in the market.

Changes

A number of players are set to move on in the summer to make room as well. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are off, while Arthur Melo’s loan won’t be extended.

However, on top of those fringe players, James Milner is another one who could leave. According to The Mirror, Milner is being left to decide his own future. They claim the ‘ball is in his court’ over a new deal, with Klopp ready to plough on with his new signings regardless.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, Klopp values Milner’s experience in the squad. But now well into his 30s, Liverpool fans have questioned the logic in picking Milner on such a regular basis.

Milner has made more than 300 appearances for Liverpool since signing. Now 37 but with still plenty of life in the tank it seems, Milner is only 155 games shy of the 1000 appearance mark.

TBR’s View: James Milner should look to leave Liverpool

The problem Milner has got is that he clearly still wants to play a big role for whoever he plays for. And with so many new signings expected, he’s not going to get minutes at Anfield going forward.

Obviously, Klopp likes having him around the place. But in terms of the player, Milner surely won’t be content with just being a player there for the dressing room craic.

With 900 appearances in sight, Milner should look to leave now. He’s served Liverpool so well, won everything, and leaves with his head held high if he does go.