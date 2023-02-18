Jurgen Klopp delivers Stefan Bajcetic verdict ahead of Liverpool trip to Newcastle











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Reds academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic.

The Anfield boss, speaking to reporters at his pre-Newcastle press conference, said the 18-year-old is “exceptional”.

Liverpool will hope to make it two wins in a row on Saturday evening against a stumbling Magpies outfit.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Reds got back to winning ways on Monday when they overcame Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s latest three league games all finished in draws.

This has led to Eddie Howe’s charges slipping down to fourth, with Tottenham just two points behind.

However, Newcastle do have a game in hand on both Spurs and third-placed Manchester United.

Bajcetic is likely to be involved once again for Liverpool in wake of his rise to prominence this season.

The 18-year-old has become a regular for the Reds this term, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

This week, Bajcetic outlined his Liverpool credentials further with a masterclass in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp suggested that the youngster would be involved against Newcastle, saying he doesn’t look in need of a rest.

“So far there were no signs we have to rest him, which is good for us,” BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying.

“Stefan played exceptional and not because he is only 18, he just played exceptional.

“Top talent, super player. Played really good for us so far. Since he is with us it is a pure joy to work with him.

“I think the mix of Serbia and Spain is a good one for football.

“If you meet him he is a top, intelligent boy and it is a joy to work together.

“The interesting thing is his dad and Thiago’s dad played together for Celta Vigo.

“So not only Thiago, but Thiago as well took him under his wing.

“He has a great bunch of players around him that he can work from and he is an absolute joy.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The hero Liverpool needed

Liverpool seem to have a knack of uncovering top talents through amid personnel crises and on-pitch adversity.

When they had their defensive crisis two years ago, the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams stepped up.

This season, Liverpool have struggled in midfield, and Bajcetic has come to the fore.

The Reds will obviously need to bolster their ranks in the summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

However, Bajcetic’s emergence means they’re not in such disarray now, and could save them money in the next window.