Jurgen Klopp delivers Ryan Gravenberch verdict after Liverpool win over LASK

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch made his full debut for his new club on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich on deadline day, started against LASK in the Europa League.

Gravenberch gave a good account of himself in the 3-1 win, doing well to set Luis Diaz up for the goal that put the Reds ahead.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The Dutchman looked solid in midfield, making quick decisions and spraying clever passes around the pitch.

As per Whoscored.com, Gravenberch made four key passes, took 49 touches of the ball, and chipped in with a tackle.

Jurgen Klopp sung Gravenberch’s praises after the match, in conversation with the Liverpool media team and website.

“Ryan played a super game in really difficult circumstances and was really decisive for us,” said the Reds boss.

Gravenberch was forced off in the latter stages of the match in Austria, sparking some concerns.

However, the Reds boss told TNT Sport that the summer arrival suffered from cramp in only his third club start since May.

Our view

Gravenberch joined Liverpool to considerable fanfare thanks to his talent, potential, and the fact the move seemed touch-and-go for a while.

He hasn’t been rushed into action, which was definitely the right call from Klopp considering his lack of extended game time.

As he moves up the gears, and once he’s fully up to speed, it’ll be exciting to see how Gravenberch continues to fare for Liverpool.