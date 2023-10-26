Jurgen Klopp delivers Darwin Nunez verdict ahead of Liverpool v Toulouse clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Darwin Nunez, saying “everyone” at Anfield is “really happy” with the Reds forward.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to the Reds media team ahead of the Europa League meeting with Toulouse at Anfield.

Nunez endured a difficult maiden campaign at Anfield, but this season he’s moving up the gears and showing what he’s capable of.

The 24-year-old has registered four goals and four assists from 11 outings this term, including three goals and three assists in the Premier League.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nunez impressed off the bench for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby win at the weekend, assisting Mohamed Salah’s second after a great break.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League encounter, the Reds media team asked Klopp about the Uruguay international’s current form.

“He’s just in a really good moment. Darwin is in a really good moment,” said the Liverpool boss.

“Yes, there was some time necessary to adapt to everything: new country, new language, new team, all these kinds of things.

“That’s long gone. He is in middle of the team, everybody is really happy with him, I’m very happy with him.

“I think he is really happy in the moment, we are really happy with him. That’s what I can see at least on the pitch and on the training ground, and that’s really important. Really good moment for him.”

Darwin Nunez on the right track for Liverpool – TBR View

As Premier League fans, we have often been spoilt by players joining clubs and hitting the ground running. However, that’s not always going to be the case.

Nunez has needed a fair bit of time to find his feet at Anfield. Now, he’s finally on the right track, playing well for Liverpool and contributing both goals and assists.

Let’s not forget he’s just 24 years old, so he has plenty of years ahead of him, and he’s yet to reach his peak as a forward. No doubt there will be more to come from the Liverpool ace.