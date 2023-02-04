'He could walk': Jan Aage Fjortoft says Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool after Wolves











Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man as he watched his Liverpool side get run over by Wolves this afternoon in a heavy 3-0 defeat.

The Liverpool boss was helpless as his team once again wilted. Wolves simply punished mistake after mistake from Liverpool and in the end, ran out deserved winners.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

For Klopp, it was yet another game of frustration. The German coach seems to be under the most pressure he’s ever been under at Liverpool. And despite signing a long-term contract, respected journalist and former football, Jan Aage Fjortoft, believes Klopp could actually walk away.

Taking to Twitter after the Wolves game, Fjortoft offered up his thoughts on the situation.

Klopp won’t be fired



But he could walk — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 4, 2023

Klopp has brought huge success to Liverpool. He’s won the lot with them and no Liverpool fan would be calling for him to be sacked.

However, with no new midfielders signed and FSG looking to get out, things are looking bleak at the moment.

TBR’s View: Bold call for Klopp to leave Liverpool

It would be huge news this. If Klopp did decide he’s had enough, you feel it would be a huge setback for both Liverpool and FSG.

He is the pillar on which the club has built its success in recent years. Should he walk away from the job now, then it leaves a gaping hole that will take some filling.

Liverpool need to ride out the storm here really, as does Klopp. But Fjortoft does know the German well, and this sort of tweet needs to be taken with some consideration.