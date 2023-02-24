Klopp considering big Liverpool call with Fabinho ahead of summer overhaul











Liverpool are planning for a big midfield overhaul in the summer and it seems like Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and failed loan signing, Arthur Melo, are all expected to depart Anfield. In their place, players such as Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes, and Mason Mount are being linked.

However, there could be even more scope for Klopp to shuffle his midfield pack, according to The Mirror.

The Mirror reports how Brazilian star Fabinho is actually among a cluster of players who could be sold. Fabinho has struggled to get to his best form this season. And with that, Klopp could yet decide to move him on.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Selling Fabinho would be a surprise for many. After signing for £39m back in 2018, the 29-year-old signed a fresh new five-year contract in 2021. With that in mind, it means Liverpool would be able to command a decent fee for a player who has been integral in Klopp’s system.

Lauded as ‘incredible‘ to play alongside by Jordan Henderson, Fabinho is settled on Merseyside. He will be hoping to avoid the chop, but will be well aware of the incoming midfield overhaul that’s coming.

TBR’s View: Fabinho still has enough for Liverpool

While getting new midfielders in is paramount to Liverpool having success, there are probably others who need to go before Fabinho.

The Brazilian might not be quite at his very best right now. But he’s still a class act and just 29, he’s not exactly over the hill and finished just yet.

The reality, really, is that Fabinho just needs to get back to what he was doing before. He’s not suddenly become a bad player and Liverpool, in general, have been poor as it is.

For now, Klopp would be best keeping Fabinho.