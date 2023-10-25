Jurgen Klopp confirms two Liverpool players will miss Toulouse game on Thursday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that both Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic will miss tomorrow’s game with Toulouse.

Klopp was speaking at his press conference for the Europa League tie and revealed that neither Bajcetic nor Thiago were training.

However, Klopp did have some good news.

The manager said that Andy Robertson has now had successful surgery, which went as well as it could have.

Moreover, the Liverpool manager also confirmed that Cody Gakpo is in full training and had been since Sunday.

Speaking via the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “Robbo had surgery and all went well, as good as it could have. Recovery starts now, we don’t know how long.

“Cody Gakpo is in full training and has been since Sunday, he’s available.

“Thiago and Bajcetic are not in team training.”

And although Liverpool will still be missing Thiago and Bajcetic, it could be a big boost for Klopp to have Gakpo at his disposal.

The Dutch international suffered an untimely injury against Tottenham Hotspur, but was looking dangerous beforehand.

Klopp says Liverpool will still have to do without Thiago and Bajcetic

Dirk Kuyt has actually been giving his thoughts on Gakpo’s start at Liverpool and his future potential.

Speaking recently, Kuyt said that he still believes that Gakpo can go on to be a 20-goal-a-season striker for the Reds.

Kuyt recognised that Gakpo did have a difficult task when he first arrived in England, being rushed straight into the side in January.

And although he has fared quite well, Kuyt now thinks he’s equipped to show his best form.

Klopp has had to deal with an unusual amount of important injuries over the last few seasons.

But given his summer signings, Klopp is now well equipped to cope with the absence of Thiago and Bajcetic at Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch is now starting to find his feet alongside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister.

And Liverpool fans will be extremely excited to see another 90 minutes of Dominik Szoboszlai when they next get the chance.

The Hungary international has taken no time to settle and already looks to be a crucial part of this side.